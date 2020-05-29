Augusta County Government Center set to reopen on Monday, June 1

The Augusta County Government Center will re-open to the public on Monday, June 1.

The Government Center, closed since March 20, in compliance with statewide stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, will be open for normal business hours from Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county strongly encourages that business continue to be conducted remotely, using methods that served the majority of needs during the closure. This includes the use of electronic means or the drive-through and drop-box.

The public is asked to follow these safety measures to help ensure the health of the community and of government employees:

Please wear a mask when entering the building. We ask that those without masks use the drop-box or drive-through window.

Enter through the main door near the flags; this is the only door that will be open.

Follow entrance and exit signs when visiting public counters inside the building. There will be marked places distanced apart for standing in line.

When a Board or Commission is meeting, the Board/Commission, staff, and public will be required to wear a mask.

The public will notice some temporary physical changes inside the building, including:

Gates lowered at the counters and outfitted with acrylic sneeze guards

Tables placed in front of the counters to help ensure physical distancing

For more information on the Government Center’s re-opening, see this news story announcing the recovery plan.

