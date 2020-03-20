Augusta County Government Center closes to the public

The Augusta County Government Center will be closing to the public at 5 p.m. today, March 20, until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many of the services that citizens are used to receiving in person can be completed online, over the phone, and through email. www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/covid19 lists common services with instruction for citizens on how to accomplish their needs.

People can also call 540-245-5600 for more guidance or with questions. The Augusta County department webpages under the government tab also offer detailed information on services and steps to take,

www.AugustaCountyVA.gov.

You can also use the drop-box and drive-through window, which are located under the portico close to the main entrance near the flags. The drive-through window will be open from 8 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday.

“We have been preparing for the ability to deliver services through alternative means,” said Timothy Fitzgerald, County Administrator. “I feel fortunate that our staff are able to nimbly transition to different processes and workflow while still continuing the work for the County.”

Staff will continue to report to work to handle calls, questions, and emails and help the public through our remote services.

