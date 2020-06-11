Augusta County: Friday deadline to apply for positions in new regional fire academy

Published Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020, 11:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta County Fire-Rescue is hiring for several full-time positions as a firefighter/EMT/AEMT/EMTP. The deadline to apply is Friday, in conjunction with the deadline for the regional firefighter test being offered on June 27 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

Accepted applicants will join a full career regional recruit academy beginning in August 2020, a partnership between Augusta County Fire-Rescue, Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, and Harrisonburg Fire Department.

Candidates selected for employment by ACFR will be sent to the four-month, full-time academy, resulting in certification as a firefighter/EMT. Graduates of the academy will be assigned to their respective sponsoring agency. Candidates need no prior experience to apply and do not need to have fire or EMS certifications. All applicants will complete the regional firefighter testing.

“It makes good sense for the regional fire departments to pool resources in terms of time and talent. At the end of the academy, we will have fully trained, certified professionals and the graduate will have a full-time position to immediately transition into. It’s a win-win situation for all involved,” stated David Nichols, ACFR chief.

The pay range for open positions is as follows:

Recruit Firefighter / EMT – $34,090

Firefighter / EMT – $35,814*

Firefighter / AEMT & EMTP – Starting at $37,626*

To be considered as a candidate, applicants must apply for the Regional Firefighter Test by Friday. Register for the Regional Test here.

The $25 testing fee is due to the City of Harrisonburg by June 18.

No certifications are required to apply for the test.

Applicants must attend the Regional Firefighter Testing on Saturday, June 27.

For more details about the open positions with ACFR, go to www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/jobs.

Contact Augusta County Fire-Rescue at 540-245-5624 or dnichols@co.augusta.va.us with additional questions.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments