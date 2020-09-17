Augusta County Fair seeks entries for Fall Virtual Crafts Contest

The Augusta County Fair is soliciting entries to the 2020 Virtual Fall Crafts Contest.

There are four entry categories:

Photography: Fall Landscape. This would be any fall scene or any picturesque autumn landscape. Mountain and valley views of the changing of the colors would work well for this category. Photos must be original. Photography: Jack-o-lantern. Picture may be of any hand carved jack-o-lantern. No stock images are allowed. Subject of photo must be a from a hand carved pumpkin. Photos must be original. Harvest Wreath. The harvest wreath may be made of any material, but must be of a size to be transportable, and have fall harvest as the theme. Wreath must be handmade Scarecrow. The scarecrow should be of dimensions that make it transportable.

Entries are open from Oct. 15-30.

Entries for Categories 1 and 2, Photography Fall Landscape and Jack-o-lantern, must be submitted via email to augustacountyfair@gmail.com.

Categories 4 and 5, Harvest Wreath and Scarecrow, must be physically brought and submitted to:

Augusta County Fair/Extension Office 13 Government Center Lane Verona, VA 24482.

The winners in each category will receive a $5 gift card to Wright’s Dairy-Rite.

First place through third place in each category will receive ribbons.

For questions or more information, contact the Augusta County Fair at 540-245-5627 or augustacountyfair@gmail.com.

