Augusta County: Expect delays on I-64 westbound onto I-81 southbound Oct. 29 to Nov. 1

This week motorists should expect delays in the vicinity of Interstate 64 exit 87 westbound at Interstate 81 exit 221 southbound in Augusta County. There will be bridge deck work on the southbound ramp bridge from I-64 westbound to I-81 southbound. The right lane will be closed.

The work will begin on Monday, October 29 at 7 p.m. and continue 24 hours-a-day until 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 1.

Motorists should be aware of this work zone and expect delays. Signs, message boards and traffic control devices will alert drivers to this work.

Multiple crews will be working on the bridge repairs and placing a new concrete overlay.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

