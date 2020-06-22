Augusta County economic development office wins recognition for People of Augusta program

The department of economic development and tourism for Augusta County has received recognition from the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

The department received an honorable mention award in the 2020 Community Economic Development Awards for the People of Augusta program, a celebration of stories from local entrepreneurs, farmers, manufacturing workers, residents, and civic leaders.

In People of Augusta, the department features stories of and testimonials from Augusta County personalities who significantly, creatively, and uniquely contribute to the community’s economy. Each profile tells a personal story that highlights the strengths of the workforce, outdoor recreational opportunities in the area, local food and activities, and work and life in the county.

The stories also answer many of the questions that prospective employers and residents typically have. To date, this has been one of the department’s most popular marketing campaigns, based on social media shares and website visits.

“Increasingly, businesses looking at the area inquire about their potential workforce – who works and lives in Augusta County,” said Rebekah Castle, director of economic development and marketing. “People of Augusta brings relatability, credibility, and depth to our targeted sector marketing efforts by bringing to life the personalities this area attracts.”

The CEDA awards recognize outstanding communities throughout Virginia whose efforts advance economic viability through economic and community development programs. Entries are judged on various factors including innovation, scalability, and community commitment.

VEDA is a member-based professional association committed to providing training and development, networking, and to creating economic opportunity and prosperity for the Commonwealth of Virginia. The association is comprised of more than 520 economic development professionals and related industry professionals.

