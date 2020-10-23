Augusta County: Early voting open next two Saturdays at Government Center

Published Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 1:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Saturday is the first of two Saturdays that citizens can vote in person at the Augusta County Government Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following Saturday, Oct. 31, during the same hours, is the final day that voters can cast their ballot in person before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The deadline to vote in person, no excuse is 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

In person, no excuse voting is also available Monday through Friday, Oct. 26-30 (8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m.).

You do not need to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early. Voters who need help accessing the polls and/or curbside voting is available on request.

For individuals who are voting by mail/ absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election:

You are not required to have a witness present or have a witness sign your ballot envelope. Your ballot will not be rejected due to a missing witness signature . These instructions override any instructions on your ballot envelopes regarding witness signatures.

. These instructions override any instructions on your ballot envelopes regarding witness signatures. You may complete your ballot and drop it off at the Voter Registration Office inside the Government Center (18 Government Center Lane, Verona), Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. or at the secure drop box in the drive thru on the north side of the Government Center. Election Day ballot drop boxes will be available at each polling location from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. If you drop off your absentee ballot, it must be returned in the sealed envelopes that are provided.

If you are returning your ballot in person, it must be returned to the registrar by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

If you are returning your ballot by-mail, it must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by your registrar by noon on the third day after the election.

You can track your ballot by using Ballot Scout.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, you may vote in person at your polling place. Remember the following:

Deadlines

Request mail-in ballot: Friday, Oct. 23

Return mail-in ballot: Tuesday, Nov 3. at 7 p.m.

Call the voter registration office at 540-245-5656 with any questions and visit www.co.augusta.va.us/government/voter-registration for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments