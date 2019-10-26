Augusta County drop location for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and you can drop off unused or unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at 127 Lee Highway in Verona.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind the community that it has had a prescription drug drop box in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office for a number of years, and that the public has access to this dropbox year-round

