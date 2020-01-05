Augusta County deputy charged with reckless driving
An Augusta County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with reckless driving after wrecking his vehicle while responding to a call in Stuarts Draft early Sunday.
The sheriff’s office did not name the deputy in a press release announcing the accident and the charge. Augusta Free Press has requested that information from the sheriff’s office, and will update this story once it is is provided to us.
The news release reported that several deputies were responding to the Sheetz on Stuarts Draft Highway shortly after midnight after a report was made that a man was brandishing a firearm at another Sheetz customer.
While responding, one of the deputies was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road when he failed to negotiate a curve near Jossie Lane.
The vehicle went off road and rolled several times, and the deputy was trapped in his patrol car until he was extricated by fire department personnel. He was transported to Augusta Health by the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad to be treated for his injuries, and was later released after being treated for a fractured arm and lacerations.
The crash was investigated by the Virginia State Police, and the deputy was subsequently charged with reckless driving.
The release also did not detail any outcome to the incident at the Sheetz location.
Story by Chris Graham
