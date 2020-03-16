Augusta County declares state of emergency

Augusta County has declared a state of emergency in response to the threat to public health and safety from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The declaration allows the county to make decisions quickly concerning emergency actions that might be needed in the best interest of and for the welfare of residents as well as allocate local resources as necessary.

In addition, the declaration will allow the county to access operational resources and funding from state and federal agencies.

President Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 13. Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 12.

The county continues to actively monitor the updates and recommendations concerning the virus with the guidance of local, regional, and state health experts. Augusta County and the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro have been working closely to coordinate information and the sharing of resources.

Meetings, business at the Government Center

In conjunction with the recommendations of our public health authorities, the Augusta County Government Center has cancelled public use of the building as a meeting space for community groups and organizations until further notice.

At this time, government business-related meetings will continue to meet as scheduled. Check the calendar of events for the most up-to-date information regarding public meeting status: www.co.augusta.va.us/ residents/county-calendars/ all-county-events-list .

In addition, access to the Government Center building will be limited to only essential business that cannot be accomplished online, over the telephone and through the mail.

Members of the public are asked to call 540-245-5600 with any questions regarding your business needs before making a trip to the Government Center. See below for procedures to follow for our most often-used and time-sensitive services.

Treasurer and Revenue Offices

Tax Relief for the Elderly & Disabled – Deadline is April 1. If you have not yet returned your tax relief application, please call 540-245-5647 to complete this year’s application. We are not accepting applications made in person.

Personal Property statements will be mailed the week of March 16. Please do not come in person to file your statement. Instead:

Return by mail. Commissioner of the Revenue P.O. Box 959, Verona, VA 24482. Utilize the county drop box located outside the County Building close to the Treasurer’s office, follow signs for ‘drive through.’ File by email. Make any necessary corrections, sign, date, and scan the document or take a picture of the document and send the attachment to personalproperty@co.augusta. va.us.

The Treasurer’s Office will accept payment for taxes by mail, drop-box or online. For more information, go to www.co.augusta.va.us/ government/treasurer/payment- methods. Check or money orders can be made payable to County of Augusta and mailed to P.O. Box 590, Verona, VA 24482. To pay taxes online by e-check or credit card, click the following link tax.co.augusta. va.us.

Parks and Recreation

The Department has cancelled all county-sponsored programs, events and activities including those managed by the Parks & Recreation Department effective immediately (see specifics at www.augustarec.com). Notice will be provided when these previously scheduled programs and activities are to resume in the future. All reservations and scheduled uses of County Parks & Recreation facilities including the recreation gym in Fishersville and park shelters/pavilions are cancelled through Sunday, April 5. Stay up to date by checking our webpage and reviewing our Facebook page.

Community Development

Building permit information and applications can be found on the website. Applications can be emailed to the building inspection department at BI@co.augusta.va.us or mailed to Building Inspector, P.O. Box 590, Verona, VA 24482.

Zoning permit information and sample applications can be found on the website. Specific questions or requests for an application can be emailed to comdev@co.augusta.va.us or call 540-245-5700.

Augusta County Public Library

The library has suspended all programs and meetings. All Augusta County libraries will be closing to the public starting Tuesday, March 17. The library’s Churchville and Fishersville location are offering curbside service to patrons, who may call either location, request materials, and have these materials brought out to their car once they have arrived at their selected locations.

The library encourages patrons to utilize e-services such as Hoopla Digital, OverDrive/Libby, RBDigital, Early World of Learning, and EBSCO E-Books. These online resources may be accessed at www.augustacountylibrary.org/ apps.

Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Access to the Clerk’s Office will be limited and additional security screening done at the Courthouse door. Online services are available for the public at www.co.augusta.va.us/ government/circuit-court-clerk . The Clerk records deeds, serves as probate judge, issues marriage licenses, and is the court administrator for all civil and criminal cases.

Augusta County Service Authority

For customers that wish to limit their exposure at this time, the Augusta County Service Authority provides several remote payment options. Payments can be made by mail, telephone, automatic bank draft or online. Customers can contact Customer Service at (540) 245-5681 to pay with their Discover, MasterCard or Visa. Customers can set up automatic bank draft by contacting Customer Service at (540) 245-5681. This service is provided at no cost. Customers can also pay online at tax.co.augusta.va.us/ PayACSA/.

SVSS is directing people to apply for benefits, contact a worker to report changes, request paper applications, and report abuse and neglect online and over the phone. Please see this quick link to important websites and phone numbers for Social Services.

