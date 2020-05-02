Augusta County: Crimora dumpsite services modified May 4-22

The Augusta County facilities maintenance department will be doing construction work at the Crimora convenience dumpsite from May 4-22.

The dumpsite will remain open with modified services.

Recyclable goods will not be accepted during the work dates. Recycling boxes will be removed and open top dumpsters will be substituted for citizens to dispose of their waste.

Citizens who wish to recycle are encouraged to utilize another convenience site or the landfill. The New Hope dumpsite is the closest convenience site to the Crimora site and is located at 456 Round Hill School Road. Other convenience sites may be located on the Augusta County website.

The construction work planned includes the replacement of the compactor unit and pouring of a new concrete pad.

