Augusta County COVID-19 vaccine process update

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines and of vaccine clinic appointments changes rapidly and from week to week.

To best ensure your chances to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, follow these steps.

Anyone who is interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (and who is 18 years of age and older) should pre-register at the Virginia Department of Health’s site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877) VAX-IN-VA / (877) 829-4682. You will receive notice of when the vaccine is available to you depending on your eligibility. If you sign up online, watch your email inbox for notification. Callers without access to an email will receive a phone call so it is important to answer the phone. The local health department and partners use the VDH database to notify those who are eligible, so pre-registering at vaccinate.virginia.gov is essential. After pre-registering at vaccinate.virginia.gov, watch the following two websites for appointment slots that become available when those who are notified from VDH do not respond. It is important to be aware of the eligibility requirements of a particular vaccine clinic. The eligibility requirements may change from clinic to clinic. If you do not meet the eligibility requirements for a particular clinic, do not sign up. Those who do not meet the requirements but sign up will be turned away at the door. Augusta Health

Augusta Health has partnered with our local health department, Central Shenandoah Health District, to help with vaccine distribution. This page clearly shows who is eligible for their clinics (‘Is it your turn?’) and the large, green ‘Book Your Appointment’ button when clicked will show you when clinics are offered and if there are still appointments available. Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD)

CSHD lists what clinics are available at the top of the page. Persons who are pre-registered through https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ will receive priority access to vaccine appointments. CSHD will first notify eligible persons who are pre-registered and invitations will be sent 2-5 days before a clinic. Those individuals who do not have an email will be called. If there are still appointment slots that need to be filled for a clinic, CSHD will make those slots available on the website the day before at noon.

Which vaccine is the best vaccine for me?

The best vaccine for you is the first one available. The goal of vaccination is to reduce severe illness and hospitalization. This can only be done if people are vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is available for them. Each available brand of COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to protect against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

If you are contacted to schedule an appointment for a vaccine and you do not want the brand of vaccine you are offered, you can choose instead to remain on the waiting list in case another opportunity becomes available with your desired vaccine. There is no guarantee that you will be able to receive the brand of vaccine you want.

