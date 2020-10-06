Augusta County Courthouse application submitted to Staunton Historic Commission

Published Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, 3:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta County has submitted an application for a certificate of appropriateness involving the Augusta County Courthouse to the Staunton Historic Preservation Commission.

The application jumpstarts a renewed effort to rehab the 1901 courthouse and the nearby Echols Building, two signature buildings completed in Staunton by noted architect T.J. Collins.

“We have a team of professionals on board who bring a wealth of experience in historic preservation consulting, identification of historic materials, and technical preservation expertise. We are excited to present this proposal to the historic commission,” said Candy Hensley, assistant to the county administrator, who is serving as manager for the courthouse project.

The project, as currently laid out by the county, involves the courthouse’s north and east elevations being partially enclosed by a proposed addition, remaining visible within the building interior.

Court Place, known as Barrister’s Row, would be enclosed within the addition and serve as the main pedestrian access on the first floor, with main public entry and security screening off South Augusta Street.

The five-story expansion would serve as a backdrop to the historic courthouse, with architecture compatible with the character of the historic courthouse but differentiated so as not to mimic the design elements of the existing building.

The expansion’s exterior materials would include red brick and stone, complementary to that of the 1901 courthouse and the Echols Building. Exterior synthetic wood trim would reflect the neoclassical revival and beaux-arts style of the historic courthouse. A larger window opening at the south elevation of the expansion would afford sweeping views of the historic courthouse from all building levels.

The application was facilitated by Moseley Architects with subconsultants, Timmons Group and Sadler & Whitehead Architects, PLC.

The Staunton Historic Preservation Commission is scheduled to discuss the proposed certificate of appropriateness at a public meeting on Oct. 27.

Related

Comments