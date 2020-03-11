Augusta County: Concealed handgun permit requests can be made online

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes today encouraged citizens who are applying for concealed handgun permits to go online to complete the application to bring to the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

He noted that by going to the Augusta County website, and clicking on the Government section, and then choosing the Circuit Court Clerk’s webpage you can find the online application.

“In the past three months the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has received a great number of Concealed Handgun Permit applications, many of which citizens completed by hand,” Landes said. “Completing the application online saves the citizens time and provides them a copy they can print to bring to the Clerk’s Office for new permit applications, or mail in for renewal permit applications.”

Landes encourages citizens applying for a Concealed Handgun Permit to go to the Circuit Court Clerk’s webpage at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk/apply-for-a-concealed-handgun-permit to see the Instructions for New & Renewal Concealed Handgun Permits, and the link to the online application through the Virginia State Police.

New permit applications must be brought to the Augusta County Courthouse at 1 East Johnson Street in Downtown Staunton, but renewal permit applications may be mailed to the Clerk’s Office at P.O. Box 689, Staunton, VA 24401.

The page also has information and links for Replacement Permits with the link or forms for lost or destroyed permits, for change of addresses, or to request a replacement permit.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has processed and issued 852 concealed handgun permits in the last three months.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds, probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases.

The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes. More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

