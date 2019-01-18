Augusta County company selected for Virginia VALET program

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership announced the acceptance of an Augusta County company, AccuTec Blades, Inc., into its two-year Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program.

The VALET program assists companies in the Commonwealth that are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy. To participate, each business must meet both quantitative and qualitative selection criteria. Participating firms are chosen based on their dedication to growing export sales. To date, 325 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the VALET program.

“VALET is a core component of VEDP’s efforts to help Virginia companies explore international markets and enhance the economic vitality of the Commonwealth,” said VEDP President and CEO Stephen Moret. “This award-winning program has made it possible for more than 300 homegrown businesses to successfully navigate the changing global marketplace and increase international sales, creating valuable trade and trade-related jobs and contributing meaningful growth to Virginia’s economy.”

“The VALET program puts participating companies on the fast track to international business growth by connecting them with the necessary tools for successful international sales,” said Paul Grossman, Vice President of International Trade. “We are happy to welcome AccuTec Blades, Inc. to VALET and look forward to working with them over the course of the next two years.”

Currently, the VALET program has 49 companies as participants. The program provides participating companies with export planning services and assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet their international goals. These private sector service providers contribute essential expertise to assist companies in executing export plans and include attorneys, web designers, bankers, translators, accountants, and freight forwarders.

The Commonwealth of Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of Virginia’s products and services to the world are vital to the growth of the Commonwealth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering more than 70 countries around the globe.

AccuTec Blades, Inc.

AccuTec Blades, Inc. is a three-year-old brand with a more than 140-year legacy of making and providing high quality blades and tools used to help people do amazing work. The company’s focus is delivering solutions to the medical, industrial, food processing, beauty, and home improvement professional. For more information, please visit:http://atblades.com/.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, the Partnership focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development.

For more information on the VALET Program, visit http://exportvirginia.org/services/programs-grants/

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google