Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue Office honored by Association for Accreditation

Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury was recently honored at the 100th annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association by becoming one of the first localities in the Commonwealth to achieve office accreditation.

Accreditation is awarded only to offices which have met the rigorous standards set forth by the Commissioners’ Association. The twelve standards set forth by the Association include education requirements for the Commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies as well as assessment methodology.

Each office receiving accreditation has undergone an audit to ensure compliance and will be required to annually demonstrate they continue to meet these standards.

“Commissioner Shrewsbury has demonstrated a commitment to Augusta County and to good governance. This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the Augusta County’s Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia,” stated The Honorable Thomas Blackwell, 2019 – 2020 President of the Association.

“The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia has always been at the forefront in seeking to improve professional skills and overall performance for the good of the Commonwealth and its localities,” Blackwell said. “In this, our centennial year, commissioners from around the state have worked to attain Office Accreditation in order to ensure greater accountability and increased uniformity with respect to office procedures for all our taxpayers.”

The association launched a Career Development Program in 2000 to encourage professionalism and promote consistency in the administration of assessment across localities throughout the Commonwealth.

“We have been utilizing the educational opportunities to make our staff some of the best in the state,” Shrewsbury said. “We take a lot of pride in our ability to work with the citizens of Augusta and assist them in understanding tax responsibilities. It’s not just about providing tax administration for the county; it’s about fairly and accurately assessing the tax burden so that no one pays more than their share. This accreditation is an honor for me and every individual serving in the Commissioner’s office.”

“I am so proud of the individuals who work in the Commissioner’s Office,” Shrewsbury said. “They are the backbone of meeting the responsibilities of taxation. Our goal is to provide great customer service and meet the level of professionalism necessary to insure accurate taxation for everyone living and working in our great county.”

All staff in the Commissioner’s Office are enrolled and participate in the Commissioner Career Development Program. Eight individuals have already been certified as Master Deputies and two are actively working toward Master Deputy status.

