Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office seeking summer interns

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is seeking high school and college students who wish to serve as interns.

The office will provide internship and mentorship opportunities this summer to students who are interested in Virginia Government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is once again pleased to offer this unique educational opportunity to young people in Augusta County for the Summer,” Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said. “The internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the clerk’s office.”

The clerk’s office has hosted four students since the internship program was initiated in 2020. Interns will assist the staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the staff in the civil, criminal, court administration, land record, probate, and accounting divisions in the office.

For those interested in applying to become an intern, they should contact Landes in the clerk’s office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume expressing their interest in serving.

Students can apply online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk/internship-program.

