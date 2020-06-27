Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s office seeking high school, college interns

Published Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020, 3:42 pm

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced that the clerk’s office is seeking high school and college students who wish to serve as interns.

The clerk’s office will provide internship and mentorship opportunities to students who are interested in Virginia Government, the Virginia Judicial System or the law.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office if very pleased to offer this unique educational opportunity to young people in Augusta County,” Landes said. “These internships will allow our young people to see first-hand the work of the circuit court and the clerk’s office.”

Interns will assist the clerk’s staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the staff in the civil, criminal, court administration, land record, probate and accounting divisions in the office.

For those interested in applying to become a clerk’s office intern, they should contact Landes in the clerk’s office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume expressing their interest in serving.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

