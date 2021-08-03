Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office seeking fall interns

The Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Office is again seeking high school and college students who wish to serve as interns.

The Clerk’s Office will provide internship opportunities for the Fall Semester to students who are interested in Virginia Government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law.

“For the second year, the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is offering this exciting educational opportunity to young people in Augusta County for the Fall Semester,” Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said. “Our internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office.”

The Clerk’s Office has hosted six students since the internship program was initiated in 2020. Interns assist the Clerk’s Staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the Clerk’s Staff in the Civil, Criminal, Court Administration, Land Record, Probate, and Accounting Divisions in the office.

For those interested in applying to become a Clerk’s Office Intern, they should contact Landes in the Clerk’s Office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume expressing their interest in serving.

Students can apply online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk/internship-program.