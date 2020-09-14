Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office adds historic records assistant

Matthew J. Wingfield has joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office as the part-time historic records assistant.

Wingfield has a bachelor of arts in history and political science from Emory & Henry College, and a master of arts in history from James Madison University.

“We are very pleased to have Matthew Wingfield join the Clerk’s Office as our very first staff person to assist specifically with the preservation and conservation of Augusta County’s very significant and historic records,” Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes said. “Matthew brings to our office great experience and background in history and historical research.”

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745. The Clerk’s Offices throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia possess a wealth of historic records. These historic records required constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations.

The Virginia General Assembly created a special grants preservation program, which is managed by the Library of Virginia, and this program allows Clerks to use state grant funding to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect Virginia’s valuable history.

ore information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

