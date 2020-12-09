Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk staff supports charities this holiday season

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Staff selected children and seniors to support through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program as part of the staff’s yearlong work to support charities and families in need for 2020.

“I am so proud of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s staff for thinking of others in the Augusta County community through their efforts this year,” Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk R. Steven Landes said. “The Clerk’s staff does not just celebrate Christmas during the holiday season, but throughout the entire year by their work in helping others with their collective donations.”

The staff purchased gifts for 10 seniors and three children from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which benefits members of our local community. Other charities the staff has supported throughout this year include donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Walk, provided meals and support for an Augusta County employee facing health challenges, aided with funeral expenses for a Craigsville family, and provided a Thanksgiving meal for a family in need.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses, is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases, and also creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online.

