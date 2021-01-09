Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Office issues annual report

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes has issued the first annual Circuit Court Clerk’s Report for activities accomplished by the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in 2020.

In addition, to sharing this report with the public, the report has been provided to members of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, Augusta County representatives in the Virginia General Assembly, and Circuit Court judges conducting court in Augusta County.

“It is a pleasure to officially issue our very first Circuit Court Clerk’s Report for 2020 to the citizens of Augusta County,” Landes said. “None of what is reported would have been possible without the help and support of the staff members of the Clerk’s Office, and I want to thank the all our dedicated and hardworking staff members who have accomplished so much this past year for our citizens.”

The report highlights the activities and accomplishments for the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, including the Augusta County Court House: Historic Records Short & Long Range Plan; the Clerk’s Internship Program; the formation of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Advisory Committee, and details the number of improvements in the technology utilized by the Clerk’s Staff to provide better and more effective service to the citizens of Augusta County.

More information about the online services available for the public at the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

