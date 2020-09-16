Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk office announces first interns

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes today announced that Hannah E. Davis and Blake D. Rodgers have been named the fall semester clerk’s interns.

These are the first two students to be selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.

“I am very proud to have both Hannah and Blake join the Clerk’s Office as our very first student interns selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program,” Landes said. “We look forward to having both students serving in the office for the Fall Semester and hope to provide this opportunity to other students in the future.”

Davis is a junior at Mary Baldwin University majoring in criminal justice and minoring in sociology. She graduated from Fort Defiance High School and is an Augusta County resident and lives in Craigsville.

Rodgers is a sophomore at Wilson Memorial High School and is a member of the Gifted and Talented program, and active in athletics, including football, baseball and basketball. He lives in Staunton.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to those students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law. The Clerk’s Office interns assist the Clerk’s Staff with numerous assignments and tasks.

To learn more about the internship program and to apply, visit www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk/internship-program.

