Augusta County Circuit Court appoints jury commissioners

Four Augusta County residents have been appointed to serve as jury commissioners in preparation to review next year’s potential list of qualified jurors.

Those selected include Vickie Arnold of Swoope; Karen Fridley of Churchville; Richard K. Halterman, II of Fort Defiance, and Edward R. Long of New Hope.

“Jury commissioners play an important role in reviewing and qualifying potential jurors each year for Augusta County’s Circuit Court,” Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes said. “We thank these Augusta County citizens for their willingness to serve and take on this key responsibility in the jury process.”

The Code of Virginia states that the Judge of the Circuit Court shall appoint at least two, but no more than 15 persons as jury commissioners. The jury commissioner’s responsibility is to provide the Court with a list of qualified jurors for jury service for the next year. The jury commissioners do not select jurors. Jurors are randomly selected.

The deadline for compiling a list of qualified jurors is Dec. 1. Jury commissioners are eligible for reappointment.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

