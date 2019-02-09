Augusta County: Brief slow-roll closure on Interstate 81 on Sunday

Northbound and southbound Interstate 81 drivers can expect delays Sunday morning during a “slow-roll” closure for utility work in Augusta County near exit 213 (Greenville).

All I-81 traffic will be delayed for a brief time between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. between mile marker 210 and 216. The on-ramps from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to northbound and southbound I-81 at exit 213 will also be closed during this time.

Slow rolls generally last 20 to 30 minutes, and are intended to create a gap in traffic that allows crews to perform the needed utility work. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

All work is weather permitting.

