Augusta County BOS to hold regular meeting with remote participation

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, April 8, at 7 pm at the Government Center and invites the public to participate remotely.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign up ahead of time online. Only those speakers who have signed up to speak by Wednesday, April 8, at 5 pm will be able to speak during the meeting. Those registered to speak must provide a phone number of where they can be reached between 7-9:30 pm on April 8. The public can also register to speak by calling 540-245-5600.

Gerald Garber, Board of Supervisors Chair, said, “We are paring down our agenda to only include business that is either important to progress or quick to resolve to make the meeting run as efficiently as possible. One important item that we do not want to delay is consideration of the budget and advertising for a future public hearing.”

In order to adhere to the state order prohibiting a public gathering of more than 10 people, only seven board members and three members of staff will be allowed in the boardroom. At the appropriate time, speakers who have signed up and left their phone numbers will be called and will join the meeting live and in-progress.

The public may also make comments or ask questions of the Board using the same online form. Comments will be noted at the meeting and placed in minutes. People can also call 540-245-5600 to leave a comment for the meeting.

Board meetings are also livestreamed on the Augusta County Facebook page.

The agenda packet for the meeting is available online along with the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Proposed Budget.

