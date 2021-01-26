Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals sets Feb. 4 public hearings

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 pm, Thursday, Feb. 4, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

They will consider the following requests:

A request by Rodney or Kimberly Herndon, for a Special Use Permit to have a convenience store and outdoor storage of a food trailer and picnic tables on property owned by Doris S. Wright, located at 1670 Lee Jackson Highway, Staunton in the Riverheads District.

A request by Bill Henson, agent for Meade Mobile Home Park, LC, for a Special Use Permit to replace a nonconforming manufactured home in a manufactured home park with a larger unit on property owned by J.R. Ridenour, located at 95 Meade Park Circle, Lot 53, Verona in the North River District.

A request by Casey L. Cash, for a Special Use Permit to operate a day care center for up to twelve (12) children on property owned by James B., Jr. or Mary B. Cash, located at 38 Little Spy Road, Greenville in the Riverheads District.

A request by Travis Lacombe, agent for 1 Tribe, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to construct a pavilion for the campground/therapy weekend retreat facility on property owned by Kimball E. Stowers, Trustee, located at 877 Todd Road, Mount Sidney in the North River District.

A request by Todd Fretwell, agent for Fairfield-Echols, for a Variance from the rear setback in order to construct a new building on property owned by Fishersville Realty, LLC, located at 85 Construction Lane, Fishersville in the Beverley Manor District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, make e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

