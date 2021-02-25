Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals holding public hearings on March 4

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings on Thursday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m., in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Kristin Holbrook, agent for Cana Barn, Inc., for a Special Use Permit to use a dwelling less than 900 square feet for short term vacation rentals on property they own, located at 339 Walnut Hills Road, Staunton in the Riverheads District.

A request by Tina M. Back, for a Special Use Permit to have a kennel for personal dogs on property owned by Carol Jay, located at 1088 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville in the Pastures District.

A request by Robert or Stephanie Baiotto, for a Special Use Permit to add onto an existing building located in the front yard on property they own, located at 67 Crestwood Drive, Churchville in the North River District.

A request by Ronnie D. Bryant, for a Special Use Permit to have apartments in a pre-1980 structure on property he owns, located at 12 Montrose Drive, Fishersville in the Wayne District.

A request by Carl W. or Vicki L. Woolridge, for a Special Use Permit to have a log processing business and firewood sales on property they own, located at 2993 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville in the North River District.

A request by Mart Moore, for a Special Use Permit to have a landscape and hardscape office and outdoor display and sales of mulch, stone, topsoil, etc. on property owned by Doris S. Wright, located at 1670 Lee Jackson Highway, Staunton in the Riverheads District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, make e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

