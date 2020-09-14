Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals agenda for Oct. 1

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m.

The board meets in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

A request by Rusty K. or Kari G. Davis, for a Special Use Permit to amend operating condition #2 to allow more than three (3) events per month for SUP#20-13 on property they own, located at 106 Zion Church Road, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A request by Allen P. Dahl, for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor storage of commercial vehicles, semi-trailers, and equipment on property owned by Leslie K. Graham, Trustee of Leslie K. Graham Revocable Trust, located at 11 Orchard Hills Square, Staunton in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Travis Shifflett or Lauren Simpson, for a Special Use Permit to expand a non-conforming dwelling no closer than the existing dwelling on property they own, located at 1011 Laurel Hill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Jeff Holland, agent for Cellco Partnership dba Verizon Wireless, for a Special Use Permit to construct a 199’ wireless telecommunication tower on property owned by Tony or Teresa Floyd, located on the south side of Howardsville Turnpike (Route 610), west of the intersection of Howardsville Turnpike and China Clay Road in the South River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540-245-5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

