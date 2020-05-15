Augusta County Board of Supervisors May 13 meeting highlights

Published Thursday, May. 14, 2020, 8:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Here are some highlights from the May 13 Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting. You can watch the video of the meeting on Facebook.

Public hearings were held:

An ordinance amendment was approved to temporarily set the penalty for failure to pay the first installment of real estate taxes for tax year 2020 to zero percent until Aug. 31, 2020.

An ordinance amendment was passed to temporarily decrease interest on unpaid real estate taxes due and payable for tax year 2020 (only) to 5 percent until Aug. 31, 2020.

The tax rates and budgets were approved as presented, which included adjustments due to COVID-19.

The Board passed a resolution of support for the Augusta Health Free Standing Imaging Center.

The Board voted to advertise for a public hearing (possibly on June 24) to adopt the Stuarts Draft small area plan as part of the Comprehensive Plan.

County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald updated the Board on the phased plan for reopening the Government Center. Candy Hensley is managing the development of the plan and is coordinating recovery plans between the agencies.

Fitzgerald notified the Board that Augusta County has received funding from the state through the CARES Act. $6.5 million will be received in June for COVID-19 related expenditures.

You can email the Board directly with your questions or concerns board@co.augusta.va.us.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments