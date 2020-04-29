Augusta County begins planning for COVID-19 recovery

Augusta County government officials have started the planning process to resume operations as public health restrictions surrounding COVID-19 lift.

The plan will offer a phased approach to opening facilities and services and will follow all state and federal guidelines for public safety

Augusta County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald has appointed Candy Hensley to coordinate and spearhead the county’s efforts to develop the plan.

“At this point, we are beginning the planning process,” Fitzgerald said. “We will be meeting with and gathering input from departments and other partner agencies to complete the plan. We want to make sure our efforts are coordinated and align with public health and safety measures.”

Agencies to consult will include the Augusta County Service Authority, public schools administration, the courts and court services, the Sheriff’s office, Fire-Rescue, and Social Services, among others.

“A phased approach for reopening of facilities and resumption of services will be based on state and federal guidelines for limiting contact, as safety of employees and citizens is priority.” Hensley said. “Information to the public will be forthcoming so that citizens can plan accordingly.”

