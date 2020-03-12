Augusta County authorities seeking fraud suspect

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect.

No details were made available on the alleged fraud, but what we do now is that the individual in the photo is described as a black male wearing a black Nike hat, a grey Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants, as you can see, and that the man may be traveling in a white car, unknown make or model.

In the event that you could have any information about this man given all that, contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

