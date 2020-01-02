Augusta County authorities seek two in fraud case
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in a fraud investigation.
Several unauthorized credit card purchases have been made at various retailers in the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro.
If anyone has any information about this man or woman, please contact Sgt. Fuchs of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017
