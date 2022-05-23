Augusta County authorities searching for woman last seen on April 8

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on April 8, and was reported today by a family member.

Alexandria Kaylyn Hale, 28, 5’8”, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hale also goes by the name Dria.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

