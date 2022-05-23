augusta free press news

Augusta County authorities searching for woman last seen on April 8

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, May. 23, 2022, 11:48 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Alexandria Kaylyn Hale
Alexandria Kaylyn Hale. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on April 8, and was reported today by a family member.

Alexandria Kaylyn Hale, 28, 5’8”, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hale also goes by the name Dria.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: