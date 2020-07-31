Augusta County authorities searching for missing Staunton woman
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person last seen in the Staunton area last week.
Sylvia E. Harris is a black female, 53 years old, 5’1”, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about Harris or her whereabouts, please contact Inv. D. Browning of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245 -5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.