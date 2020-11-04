Augusta County authorities searching for missing, possibly endangered man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen in Fishersville on Saturday evening.

Matthew Hadley Vaughn, 45, is 6’0”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Vaughn was last seen at a local bar/restaurant on Saturday evening and last had contact with a family member, via text, on Sunday morning.

The content of the message suggested Vaughn may be in distress.

It is believed that Vaughn traveled from Florida to Virginia recently, though he does not own a vehicle.

He reportedly has a medical condition that requires he take medication.

Vaughn is entered as a missing person/disability.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, contact Investigator Tobin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

