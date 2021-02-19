Augusta County authorities searching, again, for missing teen couple

Two Augusta County teens reported missing, then were located, earlier this week, are again the subject of a search by county authorities.

Anthony P. Hunt Jr, 16, of Grottoes, and Madison E. Snead, 15, of Craigsville, were last seen at their respective homes earlier in the day on Friday.

They are believed to be together, according to authorities.

They had been reported missing on Wednesday, ahead of word from the sheriff’s office early Thursday afternoon that they had been safely located.

Hunt is operating a black 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia tags VYN-6331 and a Creek Squad sticker on the back window.

If anyone has any information about these runaway juveniles, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

