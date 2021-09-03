Augusta County authorities leading search for missing woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Waynesboro home on Aug. 24, but was just reported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office today.

Candi Jo Royer, 41, is 5’5”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Royer could possibly be in the company of Travis Ryan Brown of Waynesboro.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.