Augusta County authorities lead search for missing, possibly endangered man

Published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 5:35 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in the 400 block of Three Notched Mountain Highway in Waynesboro.

Justin Michael Baber, 34, is 5’11”, 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Due to reported statements of self-harm to family, Baber has been entered into a missing persons database as an endangered person.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

