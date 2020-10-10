Augusta County authorities lead search for missing 20-year-old

Published Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, 10:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen at his Verona home on Sept. 29.

Tzariah D. Grubb, 20, is 6’5″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Grubb is operating a dark green 1993 Ford Explorer with Virginia registration UKH-3292.

Prior to his disappearance, Grubb reportedly made statements of self-harm.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Comments