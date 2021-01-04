Augusta County authorities lead search for endangered runaway

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating an endangered runaway.

Alexis Nevaeh Horne, 15, was last seen at her Waynesboro home on Sunday at 10:30 p.m., wearing jeans, hoodie, blue crocs and her hair in a bun.

Horne left her home without the necessary medications that she needs.

If anyone has any information about Horne, contact Deputy C. Hartman of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

