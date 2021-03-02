Augusta County authorities investigating thefts of stolen vehicles from this past weekend

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with two stolen vehicles over the weekend, including one that was discovered on fire.

The first vehicle was reported stolen from the Swoope area of Augusta County in the early morning hours of Sunday. The vehicle, a silver 2014 Mazda CX-5, with Virginia license plates URM-4394, was last seen at a residence on Buffalo Gap Highway.

As of this release, this vehicle is still considered stolen.

The second vehicle was reported stolen from the Waynesboro area of Augusta County in the early morning hours of Monday. The vehicle, a grey 2020 Volkswagen Jetta, was taken from the owner’s driveway. While deputies were on scene taking a report, the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a vehicle on fire in the 50 block of Entry School Road, just outside of the Waynesboro city limits.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the stolen 2020 Volkswagen Jetta completely engulfed.

The vehicle is considered totaled due to the damage sustained in the fire.

If anyone has information on these cases, contact Investigator Tobin with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at #800-322-2017.

