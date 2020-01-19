Augusta County authorities investigating counterfeit bills

Published Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 6:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

An unknown male passed several counterfeit $100 bills at five Augusta County retailers over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies took reports from retailers in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Verona, and Weyers Cave, where it’s alleged that a male passed the fake money to purchase gift cards.

If you have any information about these cases, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800.322.2017.

Related