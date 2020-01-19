Augusta County authorities investigating counterfeit bills
An unknown male passed several counterfeit $100 bills at five Augusta County retailers over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
Deputies took reports from retailers in Stuarts Draft, Fishersville, Crimora, Verona, and Weyers Cave, where it’s alleged that a male passed the fake money to purchase gift cards.
If you have any information about these cases, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800.322.2017.
