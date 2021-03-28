Augusta County: Assault, theft of a pack of cigarettes lands Lyndhurst woman in jail

Published Sunday, Mar. 28, 2021, 5:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Lyndhurst woman is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after allegedly assaulting a store clerk and stealing a pack of cigarettes.

Crystal Dawn Cox, 39, faces a robbery charge in the incident, reported at 9:23 a.m. at The Country Store in Lyndhurst.

She reportedly entered the store, demanded cigarettes, hit the clerk, stole a pack of cigarettes and left.

The clerk sustained minor facial injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments