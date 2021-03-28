Augusta County: Assault, theft of a pack of cigarettes lands Lyndhurst woman in jail
A Lyndhurst woman is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after allegedly assaulting a store clerk and stealing a pack of cigarettes.
Crystal Dawn Cox, 39, faces a robbery charge in the incident, reported at 9:23 a.m. at The Country Store in Lyndhurst.
She reportedly entered the store, demanded cigarettes, hit the clerk, stole a pack of cigarettes and left.
The clerk sustained minor facial injuries.