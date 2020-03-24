Augusta County asks for community help for emergency services
Augusta County, state and federal agencies are facing shortages of personal protective equipment, and the county is asking the community for assistance in replenishing dwindling supplies.
The ask list includes medical/surgical masks, N95 masks, dust masks, protective gowns, tyvek suits or any type of PPE they think would be helpful.
Other items needed include alcohol-based (60% alcohol or more) hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (like Clorox) and Clorox cleaners.
Homemade face masks will also be acceptable, if you have the ability to sew. A great resource for that is https://patchworkplusquilting.com/facemasks.
Contact Augusta County Fire-Rescue 540-245-5624×1. The drop off location for supplies will be at the Fire-Rescue Training Center located at 115 Dick Huff Lane, Verona on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
