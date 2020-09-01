Augusta County announces new Disaster Recovery Grant round

Published Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020, 4:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Augusta County Economic Development Authority announced today expanded eligibility for its Disaster Recovery Grant Fund to help county businesses who continue to feel the effects of business interruption due to the public health response to COVID-19.

Businesses who have previously received Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loans are now eligible. Applicants are encouraged to thoroughly review the full application for further changes and details.

The competitive grant will provide $1,000-$15,000 per eligible grant recipient, and applications are due by 9 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Grantees will be notified and disbursements made as soon as possible.

Eligible businesses must be located in Augusta County, locally operated, and operated with between one and 40 employees or as a sole proprietor. Additionally, businesses who have received or been awarded PPP, EIDL or Virginia Rebuild funds are eligible, but must demonstrate that the Augusta County Disaster Recovery grant will be used for different purposes than previously received federal grants.

“The expansion of our grant fund will allow additional Augusta County businesses to receive assistance as our local economy begins its recovery. We look forward to supporting the efforts of our local business leaders and seeing jobs return to our local workforce,” said Randy Roller, chair of the Economic Development Authority.

Businesses can use the grant to reimburse costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning equipment and supplies, technology for e-commerce or virtual business operations, and construction and alterations to encourage social distancing, among other eligible uses.

The Grant Review Committee will rate the applications based on the severity of impact that COVID-19 had on the business.

Businesses can learn more about the program and eligibility and apply online at www.augustavabusiness.com/facts-figures/covid-19/.

Funding for the grant comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into federal law on March 27. Augusta County received $6.5 million of CARES Act funding from the state on June 1. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $200,000 to local business relief at its regular meeting on June 24.

Related

Comments