Augusta County announces July 22 reopening of Natural Chimneys Park’s Campground

Augusta County Parks and Recreation Department has set the reopening of Natural Chimneys Park’s Campground for Wednesday, July 22.

Online reservations are currently open at www.naturalchimneys.net. Phone reservations are available beginning Monday, July 20, through the parks’ visitor center phone number, 540-350-2510.

“The campground’s reopening provides a great opportunity to recreate outside, safely distanced from others, and take advantage of what summer and the beauty of Natural Chimneys Park have to offer. We know people have been looking forward to this,” said Andy Wells, director of the parks and rec department.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, procedures and regulations are in place to protect the health of campers.

Note the important guidelines listed below.

Enhanced Camper Safety Guidelines: No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted on the premises. For the health and safety of all, please maintain proper social distancing, six feet or more between people, at all times. Wearing a face covering in public places, including when outside your campsite, is strongly suggested, and is mandatory at indoor public places.

No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted on the premises. For the health and safety of all, please maintain proper social distancing, six feet or more between people, at all times. Wearing a face covering in public places, including when outside your campsite, is strongly suggested, and is mandatory at indoor public places. Campsite Availability: In order to provide the safest environment for our campers and ensure safe physical distancing, we are only opening 61 of our campsites for this season. See map for site availability.

In order to provide the safest environment for our campers and ensure safe physical distancing, we are only opening 61 of our campsites for this season. See map for site availability. Check-In procedures: Incoming campers must have their primary occupant check-in upon arrival. Check-in time is 2:00 p.m. and check-out time is 12:00 p.m. No early check-ins or late check-outs will be allowed.

Incoming campers must have their primary occupant check-in upon arrival. Check-in time is 2:00 p.m. and check-out time is 12:00 p.m. No early check-ins or late check-outs will be allowed. Enhanced Cleaning & Sanitization: We have increased our sanitation measures for all facilities and touch points to help ensure the well-being of our guests and staff. Facilities will be closed while being cleaned and sanitized. We ask for your patience and understanding during these important procedures.

We have increased our sanitation measures for all facilities and touch points to help ensure the well-being of our guests and staff. Facilities will be closed while being cleaned and sanitized. We ask for your patience and understanding during these important procedures. Day Guests for Campers: Limited day guests for campers are allowed, but all day guests must be registered.

The county strongly recommends that visitors wear a mask, wash hands frequently, and remain conscientious of their impact on the places and people they interact with.

The Natural Chimneys pool will remain closed.

Natural Chimneys is a family-oriented campground with water and electrical hook-ups. The campground did not open in May per its usual season due to health and safety concerns and state restrictions from COVID-19.

