Augusta County announces Disaster Recovery Grant Fund program

The Augusta County Economic Development Authority announced today the creation of a Disaster Recovery Grant Fund to help county businesses that are suffering from the costs of business interruption caused by closure due to public safety restrictions from COVID-19.

The grant will provide up to $10,000 cash per eligible grant applicant and applications are due by 9 a.m. on July 10. Awarded grantees will be notified by July 17 and disbursement checks will be mailed by July 24.

Eligible businesses will have a physical location in Augusta County and must be locally owned and operated with 25 employees or less. Additionally, this grant is for businesses who have not received or been awarded loans under any federal program, including loans from Small Business Association programs.

“This grant fund provides resources to help our local businesses recover more quickly and where it is needed most – getting employees back to work in a healthy environment and customers through the door safely,” said Randy Roller, chair of the Economic Development Authority.

Businesses can use the grant to reimburse costs for personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning equipment and supplies, technology for e-commerce or virtual business operations, construction and alterations to encourage social distancing, rent or mortgage, and utilities.

In the case where the application requests exceed the funds available, a Grant Review Committee will rate the applications based on the severity of impact that COVID-19 had on the business.

Businesses can learn more about the program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply online at www.augustavabusiness.com/facts-figures/covid-19.

Funding for the grant comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into federal law on March 27. Augusta County received $6.5 million of CARES Act funding from the state on June 1.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate $200,000 to the EDA for local business relief at their regular meeting on June 24.

The Staunton Creative Community Fund will partner in administering the program.

