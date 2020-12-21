 

Augusta Correctional Center COVID-19 update: 64 new inmate positives

Published Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 6:22 pm

The Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 dashboard provided more grim news from Augusta Correctional Center late Monday.

The facility is reporting 64 new positive tests among inmates since the last update on Sunday.

Five COVID-19 positive inmates have been hospitalized, with one death reported at the medium-security state prison, which has a working capacity of 1,323.

There is also a single new COVID-19 positive among staff being reported tonight on the VADOC dashboard, bringing the staff total to 66.

Story by Chris Graham


Comments