Augusta Correctional Center COVID-19 update: 64 new inmate positives

The Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 dashboard provided more grim news from Augusta Correctional Center late Monday.

The facility is reporting 64 new positive tests among inmates since the last update on Sunday.

Five COVID-19 positive inmates have been hospitalized, with one death reported at the medium-security state prison, which has a working capacity of 1,323.

There is also a single new COVID-19 positive among staff being reported tonight on the VADOC dashboard, bringing the staff total to 66.

