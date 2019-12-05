Augusta Co-op’s Hillary Morris assumes new role as retail feed manager
Hillary Morris has accepted the position of retail feed manager for Augusta Co-op.
“With Hillary’s experience in the feed and agriculture industry, she will be an excellent addition to the Feed Division Management team,” said Kevin McLaren, general manager of Augusta Co-op.
Prior to joining Augusta Co-op, Morris graduated from Lord Botetourt High School in 2005. Morris studied biology at Emory and Henry College. Ultimately, her passion for horses helped shape her professional career. After college, Morris began working for Botetourt Veterinary Hospital in Troutville, where she cared for small and large animals assisting with surgeries and patient recovery.
She also has work experience in the dairy industry and currently, she and her family operate a small cow-calf operation outside of Staunton.
In 2017, Morris joined the Augusta Co-op team as the lead equine specialist, where she was responsible for all equine on-farm consultations, pasture management and nutritional programs.
In her new role, Morris will now manage and direct all products and programs relating to manufactured and purchased feed products for resale.
To visit with Hillary about any retail feed division needs, contact her at (540) 314-0928 or HMorris@AugustaCoop.com.
